Carmello Hayes breaks silence after “mysterious” attacks on Trick Williams after hinting at a heel turn 

Carmello Hayes and Trick William’s friendship went through another twist on the latest episode of WWE NXT. On a huge night for the show in the build-up to the Halloween Havoc event, both the superstars faced different fortunes.

Ilja Dragunov announced that Cody Rhode’s last decision as the one-off GM of the brand was to add Trick Williams to the main event for the night. The match was originally scheduled to be a triple threat between Hayes, Corbin, and Dijak for an opportunity for the title. Hayes was clearly surprised by the presence of his friend and hinted at attacking him from behind after they had cleared the heels earlier in the night.

Cody’s decision ultimately didn’t matter, as Williams had to withdraw from the match after being attacked by a mystery attacker. Melo was with his hurt friend soon after the incident and seemed angry as his Trick withered in pain.

With his actions earlier and visibly feeling blindsided by Trick being added to the main event, it’s not far-fetched to consider that the attacker was Carmelo himself. His presence right after the attack also hinted at the attacker’s identity. The former champion maintained his innocence after the event and even demanded justice for his friend through X.

"JUSTICE FOR TRICK WILLY," posted Melo on X.

Carmelo Hayes Vs Ilja Dragunov rematch to take place at Halloween Havoc

The title match is set for Halloween Havoc

Regardless of the identity of the attacker, things worked out pretty smoothly for Hayes at the end of the night. He won the triple threat by pinning Dijak and confirmed a chance to regain the title he lost at No Mercy to Ilja Dragunov.

With many suggesting that it might be time for the 29-year-old to make the move to the main roster and it being unlikely the highly rated Dragunov will lose the title in his first defense, it’s difficult to see Melo overcoming the Russian at Halloween Havoc. It’ll be interesting to see if the company uses this match as a vehicle for the suggested heel turn.

