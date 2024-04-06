Carmelo Hayes sends a bold message to his opponent before major WWE show

WWE star Carmelo Hayes has sent a strong final message to his opponent before the NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event.

This show will begin in just a few hours, emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. At Stand & Deliver, Hayes will lock horns with his former best friend, Trick Williams, in the main event, as announced by Sports Illustrated a week ago.

Previously known as The Trick Melo Gang, Hayes and Williams were once a dominant duo on the white and gold brand. Things turned sour between the two men after William's stock began to rise. Melo then turned his back on the 29-year-old star after the latter's brutal matchup against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

The duo will look to settle matters when they lock horns in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver this weekend. Ahead of their blockbuster clash, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a powerful message to his former best friend.

"Woke up today and chose to be undeniable #NXTStandAndDeliver," wrote Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes reacts to much-needed advice from former WWE Champion

A few days ago, the 29-year-old star received a valuable piece of advice from RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The two men caught up at a barbershop on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Carmelo Hayes did not share the details of the advice from The Scottish Warrior but appreciated the former World Champion's suggestion.

"Appreciate the advice today @DMcIntyreWWE, very insightful. #TruthTellersOfTheYear #WWENXT," Hayes wrote.

Melo and Drew McIntyre are currently both heels on their respective brands. The Scottish Psychopath's advice to the former NXT Champion can be a vicious one to help him emerge victorious against Trick.

It remains to be seen if the former Royal Rumble winner defeats Seth Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40.

