Carmelo Hayes sends a message minutes before headlining NXT with John Cena and Paul Heyman

Carmelo Hayes has a message before he main events NXT with John Cena and Paul Heyman.

Carmelo Hayes has been one of the biggest stars in NXT for quite some time now. He has put on some amazing matches when he was the NXT North American Champion, which earned him a shot at the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker.

Carmelo Hayes managed to defeat Breakker for the NXT title, and held the title for several months, before he lost the title to Ilja Dragunov in a brutal match at NXT No Mercy.

Last week, Hayes seemed lost without the NXT Championship when he was confronted by his former rival, Bron Breakker. Breakker tried to drive a wedge between Hayes and Trick Williams, which didn't work. Instead, a match was set up for this week between the two men.

If that wasn't enough, John Cena is scheduled to be in Hayes' corner, while Paul Heyman is scheduled to be in Breakker's corner. John Cena and Heyman have been having their own rivalry on SmackDown ever since The Leader of the Cenation returned.

Now, Carmelo Hayes sent a message before his main event match tonight against Breakker.

"Big match Melo with Big match John. Who’s Tapping In?"

It will be interesting to see if Hayes will be able to defeat Breakker once again tonight.

