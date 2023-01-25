Carmelo Hayes sent a strong message to former Intercontinental Champion following a unique match announcement on WWE NXT

Former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes made a bold statement, as he would again face Apollo Crews at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

On the latest episode of NXT, Hayes and Crews encountered each other only to lock horns for a unique match.

Apollo Crews went to the barbershop frequented by Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. He was already sitting in the chair as the duo entered the shop.

Melo later claimed to be a younger and better version of the former Intercontinental Champion. The two men asserted that they had beaten each other until Apollo Crews offered a Best two-of-three Falls at Vengeance Day.

To this, the 28-year-old NXT star took to Twitter to share that he would emerge victorious next to Apollo Crews.

"Melo in 2," Hayes wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Carmelo Hayes appears to be aiming for Bron Breakker and the NXT Championship. Hayes even admitted a few weeks ago that Crews was the only thing standing between him and the NXT Championship.

This set up a match between the two men earlier this month. However, Hayes controversially defeated the 35-year-old star with the help of Trick Williams.

Do you think Hayes could once again defeat Crews? Sound off in the comments section below.

