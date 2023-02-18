Create

Carmelo Hayes shoots down reports that WWE has main roster plans for him

By Joseph JG Galizia
Modified Feb 18, 2023 07:44 IST
Carmelo Hayes is a former two-time NXT North American Champion

NXT star Carmelo Hayes is denying recent reports that WWE has plans for him to be moved to the main roster.

Hayes has quickly become one of NXT's fastest-rising stars. He is a former two-time North American Champion and recently scored a huge victory over Apollo Crews at the Takeover Vengeance Day premium live event. While not confirmed, many speculate that Hayes is on a collision course with current NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

That is unless Hayes gets called up to the WWE main roster. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer recently revealed that the company has big plans for the rising star to compete on the main roster. However, Hayes hasn't been made aware of such plans, and he denies the report in a new tweet where he takes a shot at Meltzer's star rating system.

"I rate the accuracy of this report…1 star."

You can check out the tweet below:

I rate the accuracy of this report…1 star ⭐️ twitter.com/wonf4w/status/…

Carmelo Hayes was instrumental in helping Cody Rhodes return from his injury

Carmelo Hayes isn't just killing it inside the squared circle, he also helped usher in the return of one of WWE's biggest superstars. Cody Rhodes returned from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble and is now preparing to face either Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, Rhodes couldn't have done it without Hayes.

The former two-time NXT North American Champion helped The American Nightmare train to get back into ring shape following his torn pectoral injury. Rhodes gave Hayes a shout out during a recent edition of The Bump, where he thanked him even though he's friends with Flip Gordon.

Even if Hayes doesn't get called up to the main roster he still has a lot to accomplish on the NXT brand. One thing is for certain, his popularity in the WWE Universe will only continue to grow.

Him. https://t.co/B6QC4tlE6b

