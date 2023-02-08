Carmelo Hayes potentially punches ticket to the road to a WWE title after defeating 32-year-old star

Former two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes picked up yet another victory against JD McDonagh on the latest episode of WWE NXT. However, Hayes' recent win could finally allow him to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

Earlier during tonight's NXT, Carmelo Hayes, accompanied by Trick Williams, addressed his future on the show. But WWE star JD McDonagh cut short Hayes' promo and insulted him to issue a challenge for a singles match.

In the match's closing moments, McDonagh knocked both men down with a headbutt, which led to WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov revealing himself as the man arriving in the sports car.

Dragunov hit Trick Williams with a clothesline, and Melo rolled the 32-year-old star up for the win.

On NXT Vengeance Day, the 28-year-old star appeared on the scene as Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller.

Carmelo Hayes pointed towards the title as Breakker celebrated at the top of the steel cage. He had already defeated McDonagh when he tried to get in his path to clear the intentions of winning the NXT Championship.

Do you think Hayes would confront Breakker for the NXT Title next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

