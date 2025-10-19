Cassie Lee, Mustafa Ali, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react to former WWE star's surgery update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce, Mustafa Ali, and Raquel Rodriguez, recently took to social media to react to a popular star's surgery update. The name in question is Steph De Lander.

Steph De Lander was known as Persia Pirotta in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was signed with the company for only a year, from 2021 to 2022. Since 2023, De Lander has been competing in TNA Wrestling.

However, last year in September, the star revealed that she was struggling with neck issues and needed to undergo surgery. De Lander recently took to Instagram to provide an update on her surgery, writing that it had been a year since she underwent neck surgery, but she hasn't been able to return to the ring yet. The former NXT star was heartbroken due to the current situation of her wrestling career, but mentioned that she was keeping a positive attitude.

"It’s been 1 year since my neck surgery. I should have been back in the ring by now, but I am not. Sometimes I feel like my situation is forgotten about because I don’t complain, I don’t post about it (no hate to those who do), I just get on with it and focus on what I can control. Although I am frustrated with certain things, I am proud of myself for always pushing forward and keeping a positive attitude and spirit 🙏🏼," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post here.

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Raquel Rodriguez, Killer Kelly, Tenille Dashwood, Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, Xia Brookside, Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay), Thunder Rosa, and more, reacted with a like on Steph De Lander's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Natalya, and Mustafa Ali left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Steph De Lander's Instagram]

Steph De Lander believes WWE made a big mistake by firing her

In 2023, an X/Twitter user wrote that they felt WWE dropped the ball on Steph De Lander. This post caught the former WWE NXT star's attention, and she replied to the fan. She agreed with the fan, suggesting that the company made a big mistake by firing her.

"Yes they did"

It remains to be seen if Steph De Lander will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

