"I get sad that everything didn't work out" - Cassie Lee reveals she's struggled with mental health after WWE release

Cassie Lee, known as Peyton Royce in WWE, has revealed she's struggled with her mental health in the past few months.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lee revealed that she's been struggling with her mental health ever since the WWE Draft split her and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) up.

She added that her WWE release added to those struggles, but she is now looking forward to the future.

"Yeah I would say it has been a rough couple of months. Since the draft and since they split Jess and I up I would say. But I am doing well, every day I am feeling happier. I'm just excited for the future and these opportunities I can chase. I have my moments where I get sad that everything didn't work out, but I truly believe everything happens for a reason and there is something bigger out there for me."

Cassie Lee wants to become an actress after saying goodbye to her WWE character Peyton Royce

Cassie Lee's 90-day non-compete clause has expired meaning that she is now free to appear for other wrestling promotions and although it definitely seems like there are plans for her and Jessica McKay to stay together as a tag-team in wrestling, Lee also has bigger aspirations.

She told Chris Van Vliet that she was taking acting lessons and was hoping to follow in the footsteps of John Cena, Batista and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to become a movie star.

Cassie Lee marked the end of her non-compete clause by posting a public farewell to Peyton Royce on social media. She's now officially a free agent and the wrestling world is waiting to see what she'll do next.

