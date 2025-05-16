Cathy Kelley makes massive announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has made a massive announcement ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 36-year-old is all set to feature in a project outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The real-life Catherine Anne Kelley has been an integral part of the WWE broadcast team since her return to the company in 2022. She is reportedly training in the Stamford-based promotion's Performance Center for a possible managerial role.

Kelley took to her X/Twitter account to announce that she had landed her first movie role. She posted a picture of herself, seemingly hiding the name of her character in the film. She refrained from sharing any further details about the same.

Ad

Trending

"first movie role: coming soon," Kelley wrote.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-WWE employee questions Cathy Kelley's work ethic

In a backstage interview earlier this year, Cathy Kelley asked Ivy Nile if she was trying to get back into the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship picture by attacking Dakota Kai. However, the American Made member had never challenged for the title and had, in fact, lost a number one contender's match against the former Damage CTRL member in the first round of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

Ad

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word earlier this year, Jonathan Coachman wondered why Kelley asked the question. In response, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci claimed it happened because the backstage commentator was clueless. He added that when he was a part of the wrestling promotion, Cathy never prepared and was focused more on her looks.

"Because Cathy Kelley is clueless, that's why. She's worried about what kind of glasses she's gonna wear and try to be this really good reporter. And she never does prep. I mean, she didn't prep when I was there, so why would she prep now. It's all about the look for her and shooting that she's working out in the gym with Maxxine Dupri instead of working out her craft like Jackie Redmond does," Carlucci said. [From 1:01:25 - 1:01:43]

Ad

You can check out their comments in the video below:

Cathy Kelley currently serves WWE on Monday Night RAW. With several rumors making the rounds, it will be interesting to see if she moves to a possible managerial role in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More