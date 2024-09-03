Cathy Kelley reacts to the performance of 27-year-old WWE Superstar; praises star despite a loss on RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw the clash of two bitter rival factions, The Alpha Academy and American Made. While every superstar put their best foot forward in the match, a 27-year-old wrestler stood out with her in-ring performance.

Maxxine Dupri was consistently tormented by Chad Gable for her wrestling skills when he was her mentor. However, Dupri has been improving her performance and put up a great show this week. As the commentators called her the least experienced superstar on the entire roster, Dupri showed just what she could do by not just attacking Ivy Nile but diving into all the members of American Made.

Impressed by her skills, WWE’s Cathy Kelley added a tweet on X and praised Maxxine Dupri for the match.

“Can we give @maxxinedupri her flowers for that showing though??? DAMN 🔥 #WWERaw,” wrote Kelley.

Notably, Maxxine Dupri even took a page from Otis’ book and modified it to perform a reverse caterpillar in the ring. Despite her confident performance, The Alpha Academy lost as Dupri was caught in a vicious submission hold by Nile after a distraction from Chad Gable.

Interestingly, while Kelley had some words of praise for Dupri, Gable also had some fiery words of appreciation for American Made.

Chad Gable channels the frustration of American Made on WWE RAW

Prior to the beginning of American Made vs. The Alpha Academy, Chad Gable had a huddle-up session with his stable. The heel faction was visibly frustrated because The Alpha Academy had supposedly made some jokes at their expense. But, being a good leader, Gable tried to channel this anger into strength.

Gable told American Made that they are the three best athletes who will walk into the WWE arena every week for the next decade. Thus, he asked them to show The Alpha Academy just what they’re made of. A fired-up Brutus Creed threw a table after these words while Gable transferred a dose of energy to Julius Creed via a slap.

Although Gable eventually had to step in and help his team, the pep talk certainly did its job. Now, Chad Gable has set his crosshairs back on Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks and challenged them to an eight-man tag team match. Howdy showed up in the arena and accepted Gable’s challenge.

It will be interesting to see if American Made can finally crack the Wyatt Sicks code next week on WWE RAW.

