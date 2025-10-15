  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cathy Kelley reacts as The Vision betrays Seth Rollins on WWE RAW just days after she was disrespected by him

Cathy Kelley reacts as The Vision betrays Seth Rollins on WWE RAW just days after she was disrespected by him

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 06:34 GMT
Cathy Kelley (left), The Vision (right) (Image Credits: Cathy Kelley and WWE on X)
Cathy Kelley (left), The Vision (right) (Image Credits: Cathy Kelley and WWE on X)

Seth Rollins disrespected Cathy Kelley at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. In the first episode of RAW after the PLE, The Vision turned its back on Rollins, which caught Kelley's attention.

Ad

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker did the unthinkable by attacking Rollins during the closing moments of the show. Bronson Reed followed up with a Tsunami and betrayed Rollins, as the two men stood tall alongside Paul Heyman.

Kelley left a comment on Reed's Instagram post after this week's RAW and reacted to The Vision betraying its now-former leader. At Crown Jewel, following Rollins' win over Cody Rhodes, he disrespected Kelley, who tried interviewing The Visionary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"20/20" wrote Kelley.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment:

Ad

Bronson Reed spoke about attacking Seth Rollins last year

In 2024, Bronson Reed brutally took out Seth Rollins by attacking him and hitting him with six Tsunamis. He spoke about the moment before the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event.

Speaking with The West Sport, The Aus-zilla spoke about attacking Rollins last year and how the WWE Universe reacted to it. He said:

Ad
"I had a big moment in WWE last year where my now friend Seth Rollins, I gave him six tsunamis and I could feel after everyone ,the crowd just building and building and building. By the time I got to that sixth tsunami, the crowd was going insane."

At Crown Jewel, Reed defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. This was the rematch between the two men after Reigns won the first bout at Clash in Paris.

As for The Vision, the faction now seems to be without a leader. However, Bron Breakker did call the shots on Monday Night RAW and also held up the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With CM Punk becoming the #1 contender and Rollins possibly suffering an injury, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the World Title.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications