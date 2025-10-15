Cathy Kelley reacts as The Vision betrays Seth Rollins on WWE RAW just days after she was disrespected by him

Seth Rollins disrespected Cathy Kelley at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. In the first episode of RAW after the PLE, The Vision turned its back on Rollins, which caught Kelley's attention.On this week's Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker did the unthinkable by attacking Rollins during the closing moments of the show. Bronson Reed followed up with a Tsunami and betrayed Rollins, as the two men stood tall alongside Paul Heyman.Kelley left a comment on Reed's Instagram post after this week's RAW and reacted to The Vision betraying its now-former leader. At Crown Jewel, following Rollins' win over Cody Rhodes, he disrespected Kelley, who tried interviewing The Visionary.&quot;20/20&quot; wrote Kelley.Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment:Bronson Reed spoke about attacking Seth Rollins last yearIn 2024, Bronson Reed brutally took out Seth Rollins by attacking him and hitting him with six Tsunamis. He spoke about the moment before the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event.Speaking with The West Sport, The Aus-zilla spoke about attacking Rollins last year and how the WWE Universe reacted to it. He said:&quot;I had a big moment in WWE last year where my now friend Seth Rollins, I gave him six tsunamis and I could feel after everyone ,the crowd just building and building and building. By the time I got to that sixth tsunami, the crowd was going insane.&quot;At Crown Jewel, Reed defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. This was the rematch between the two men after Reigns won the first bout at Clash in Paris.As for The Vision, the faction now seems to be without a leader. However, Bron Breakker did call the shots on Monday Night RAW and also held up the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With CM Punk becoming the #1 contender and Rollins possibly suffering an injury, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the World Title.