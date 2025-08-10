Cathy Kelley sends 6-word message to Logan Paul following WWE SmackDown

The post-SummerSlam 2025 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a banger episode as it saw developments that many didn't expect coming. Logan Paul made a surprise appearance on the show and challenged John Cena to a singles match at Clash in Paris 2025.The Last Real Champion accepted the offer despite being in a feud against the returning Brock Lesnar, who launched an attack on him after his main-event bout against Cody Rhodes. Fans have been sharing their mixed reaction to the Paul vs. Cena bout at Clash in Paris 2025.Sharing her thoughts on the match, backstage correspondent Cathy Kelly jokingly referenced the Van Gogh-style poster for Cena and Paul, asking the YouTube sensation to leave the Stamford-based company.&quot;Can you just van gogh away @LoganPaul 🙄,&quot; she wrote.Another major feud confirmed on WWE SmackDownThe same episode of the blue brand featured Cody Rhodes, who teamed up with John Cena to face the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the night.The bout ended controversially when the YouTube sensation connected a low blow on the Last Real Champion, forcing the referee to call off the match in disqualification. The two started throwing punches at each other on the ramp despite the bout being called off, and got into the backstage area.This focused all attention on Cody and Drew. The Scotsman unleashed a brutal attack on the American Nightmare. The Scottish Warrior snapped at the Undisputed WWE Champion, launching a punishing Claymore Kick on the latter into the announcer's desk.With the attack, it's officially confirmed that McIntyre and Rhodes have kicked off a new rivalry on Friday Night SmackDown, and things are bound to get chaotic in the upcoming weeks.It will be thrilling to see how the encounter between the Leader of Cenation and the Maverick unfolds at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.