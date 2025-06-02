Cathy Kelley setting up for possible WWE role change; wrestling veteran claims it was inevitable (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Cathy Kelley looking to become a manager. The broadcast team member is putting in the work for a big shift in her career.

During a recent report, PWInsider noted that Cathy was spending time at the Performance Center. The star was said to be participating in in-ring training as well as promo classes, in line with her aspirations of becoming an on-screen manager. Later, Dave Meltzer also confirmed the reports, claiming that although nothing was fixed, there was an idea floated about her transitioning into an on-screen talent.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the allure of getting into the ring was ever present in the wrestling business. He noted that it was just a matter of time before Cathy decided to get involved. The veteran writer felt she should try it out if that's something she set her mind to.

"I'm with you, bro. I always said, man, if you're around a wrestling ring, you're going to get involved. Sooner or later you're going to get involved. So, no problem. If it's what she wants to do, go for it," Russo said. [3:33 onwards]

Kelley currently operates as a backstage interviewer on WWE's main roster alongside other names such as Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton. She's also been a part of several WWE shows on YouTube and has a strong presence on social media.

It will be interesting to see how she transitions into a manager role in WWE.

