Cathy Kelley shows off new look following WWE RAW

Cathy Kelley has revealed the latest change to her look ahead of Friday's WWE SmackDown episode.

The 35-year-old backstage interviewer originally signed with the company in February 2016 and worked several on-air roles until her departure in February 2020. She returned in October 2022 as a backstage interviewer for the RAW brand but later was moved to SmackDown this past June. Kelley remains one of the most social media-friendly WWE talents.

The former AfterBuzz TV host took to her Instagram Stories to show off her updated look, revealing that she brought her bangs back.

"the bangs are back babyyyyyyyy," she wrote.

Screenshot of Cathy Kelley's new Instagram Stories post

Kelley then gave a shout-out to her hair stylist, Ashley Ruiz, of the Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, California.

Cathy Kelley on if she will wrestle for WWE

Fans constantly ask Cathy Kelley if she will begin competing in the WWE women's division. While she has jokingly teased a match in the past, it appears she is not interested in the physical side of pro wrestling.

Kelley recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast and revealed that she once took bumps in a ring used by Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. She commented on the experience, and if we will see her wrestle.

"[We are never gonna see Cathy Kelley in a wrestling ring?] I don't think so. I did try once. I did back in the day, Dave Marquez, they had a little wrestling ring for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood up in the valley, so I would go there. [Did you take your first bump and went: 'No, thank you?!'] I think I took one or two bumps until I finally knocked the wind out of myself. And even running the ropes, people don't realize if you haven't done it, it's intense. You end up building calluses on your back. I was bruised for probably a week," she said.

Kelley recently had a hilarious observation following the WWE return of CM Punk, but we should not expect her to step into the ring any time soon.

