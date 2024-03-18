CCO Triple H's future following potential departure from WWE after nearly three decades predicted by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell addressed Triple H's future if he was let go from WWE.

Vince McMahon recently resigned from the company amid being sued by a former WWE employee for alleged s*xual assault and s*x trafficking. Meanwhile, McMahon's children, Stephanie and Shane, are also no longer with the promotion. The former Executive Chairman's son-in-law Triple H is the only person related to the McMahon family who still works in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran addressed the possibility of Triple H getting fired from WWE after nearly three decades. Mantell claimed The Game would be fine financial-wise. However, it would break his heart.

"The company's kind of straightened out. Vince is out of the company so is Stephanie so is Linda. Triple H has a job but he's still, he's a recipient of that McMahon money so he's fine. Even if they kicked him out he'll be fine. But he does have a love for wrestling. And I think if they kicked him out or wouldn't let him do anymore, I think it'd kill him almost. I think it would break his heart. What's he gonna do? Go down to little kids' baseball games or little kids' wrestling matches? Nah, he won't be happy with that. Nothing like that," he said. [From 04:55 to 05:37]

Former WWE star is open to returning if Triple H gets fired

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company. The Big Guy left the company nearly eight years ago.

The 42-year-old revealed on The Ryback Show that he would be open to returning to WWE if Triple H and everyone connected to Vince McMahon were let go and he was cleared to compete.

"Hey, they wipe it clean and there's new blood in there, hey, why wouldn't I go back to the organization I made my name in? It would be very beneficial for me to some capacity if I'm able to get cleared and do that, being God bless with that, right? So, I'll go on record 1000% they're all gone, I will 1000% have a conversation with Rock and the new blood in that company if all the old pieces are wiped out, yes," he said.

Ryback last competed on the independent circuit in 2018. He has since been out of action due to injury. The Big Guy is yet to be cleared to compete.

