Celebrations in order for WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins

WWE star and former tag team champion, Angelo Dawkins, celebrated his birthday on July 24. The one-half of Street Profits turned 35 years old.Dawkins and Montez Ford are one of the mainstay tag teams in all of WWE. They are three-time tag team champions and recently held the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. Their reign ended earlier this month at the hands of The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.Despite entering his mid-30s, Dawkins remains one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers in WWE. Alongside Ford, he has held tag team gold in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The WWE star even jokingly stated on social media that he's now officially an &quot;unc&quot;.What did Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have to say after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship?Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won the WWE Tag Team Championships on the March 14 episode of SmackDown. They defeated #DIY to win the titles for the second time.Speaking in a SmackDown Exclusive, Dawkins claimed that The Street Profits wanted 'all the smoke' and had no intentions of losing the titles anytime soon. He said:&quot;We ain’t losing these no time soon. So like we say, any team that want to get in our way, try to get a shot at these titles, we putting y’all in the dirt, ten toes down. Street Profits, bar none, fade all, we want the smoke,&quot; said Dawkins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately for Dawkins and Ford, that wasn't the case, as the titles are now with The Wyatt Sicks. They will defend them against Andrade and Rey Fenix on this week's episode of SmackDown. Andrade and Fenix became the #1 contenders after defeating #DIY, Fraxiom, and The Motor City Machine Guns. Interestingly enough, The Street Profits were not even involved in the #1 contenders match.