Former Champion gives major props to Sami Zayn's work as a heel

Last year, when Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were together as a tag team, they had an interesting ally in Sami Zayn. The Swiss Superman recently shared his thoughts about Zayn and spoke about what a good antagonist, The Great Liberator, is.

Ryan Satin of FOX Sports asked Cesaro about the work at live events alongside The Great Liberator and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Swiss Cyborg recalled said events and remembered how fun it was working with Zayn.

"100%. It was a lot of fun because we – Shin, him and I – we had a lot of fun on live events because he is such a good antagonist and, you know, we always riled up the crowd really well."

The former seven-time Tag Team Champion believed that the three of them worked well together because they were totally unique and different from each other. However, when they came together, they just made it work.

"We worked with a bunch of different babyfaces. So, I thought our act as a trio was so much fun because all three of us are so completely different and unique in our own way, but when you bring it together it just kind of works … and it was awesome. We had so much fun."

Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura went separate ways after The Great Liberator took a break from WWE due to the pandemic. Nakamura and Cesaro worked together for a brief amount of time but are now singles wrestlers SmackDown and have turned babyface. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, is in the midst of filming his documentary to show the world how WWE is conspiring against him.

Cesaro recalls a funny segment involving Sami Zayn

One of the funnier moments Cesaro remembered from his time working with Zayn was during a segment of the Champion's Lounge. The segment involved The Swiss Superman and Nakamura conducting the Champion's Lounge without Sami Zayn. This greatly upset The Great Liberator.

"The one Champion’s Lounge where he comes in and was upset he wasn’t invited, and we kick him out, just the chemistry there, you can just see it. We just had fun playing off each other and on live events that came across really big. So, I had a lot of fun as well. Yeah. Nothing but good memories in that."

Sami Zayn has consistently proven that he is one of the best heels in WWE. What do you think was the best moment of Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura's alliance? Let us know down below.