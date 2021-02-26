Cesaro regrets his and Shinsuke Nakamura's best moments as a tag team getting overshadowed

SmackDown Superstar Cesaro recently opened up about his time as a part of a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura. During their run, the duo found much success, but The Swiss Superman feels that some of their best moments were overshadowed due to the lack of a live audience.

As a tag team, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura had a short run that lasted a little over a year. The duo also won the SmackDown Tag Team titles during this time period, as they defeated The New Day at the Extreme Rules PPV last year. They dropped the Championships back to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during the October 9th, 2020 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Cesaro spoke about his run as Shinsuke Nakamura's tag team partner. The Swiss Superman revealed that he had a lot of fun working with Nakamura, but felt that a lot of their work did not get enough limelight due to the absence of a crowd.

"I had a lot of fun teaming with Shinsuke, even in the beginning when it was me, Shin and Sami. Last year has been so crazy and I think a lot of the stuff that me and Shinsuke did as a team would probably have been looked at in a different light if there would have been a live crowd."

He felt that many of the amazing moments they created as a duo were overlooked. Cesaro claims that perhaps their work would have been looked at differently if they had fans attending the show.

"I was just like, "Man, how much I wish we could be part of a crowd like that." So, I feel like we had a lot of awesome moments that may have gotten overshadowed by the bigger picture."

There is no news yet as to when WWE fans will be allowed to enter arenas to watch live shows. Hopefully, it will be some time soon, so that the Swiss Cyborg can show the WWE Universe what he has in store for them.

What is next for Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro?

Cesaro and Seth Rollins have some heat building up between them

Since returning to the singles competition, both Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have been on a roll. Both men have had some great matches so far and will be entering some high-profile feuds.

The Swiss Cyborg is edging towards a feud and possible WrestleMania match with The Messiah Seth Rollins. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura looks like he is strongly in contention for the Intercontinental Championship. He could be involved in a possible triple threat with Big E and Apollo Crews.

It would be great to see both men find some success as singles competitors. What matches would you like to see both superstars have? Let us know down below.