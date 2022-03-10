"AEW don't benefit him" - Cesaro's former WWE opponent advises him to look elsewhere

Lince Dorado does not think Cesaro should join AEW following his departure from WWE.

The 41-year-old recently left WWE after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the company. His sudden exit prompted speculation that he could become the latest former WWE Superstar to sign for AEW.

Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting his release, appeared on the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast. He said his former WWE opponent would be better suited to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) or IMPACT Wrestling:

“If it was me, though, I would love to see Claudio kill it in New Japan or IMPACT, and the only reason I say that is there’s no difference for him in AEW. Not that he would be in the same spot, but I think he don’t benefit AEW and AEW don’t benefit him at this moment,” stated Dorado.

Jeff Hardy was the latest ex-WWE name to debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Buddy Matthews, Keith Lee, Shane “Swerve” Strickland, and William Regal also recently joined AEW after leaving WWE.

Lince Dorado thinks Cesaro will succeed outside of WWE

While Cesaro is regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, he often struggled to stay in the main-event spotlight in WWE.

Lince Dorado worked with The Swiss Superman in CHIKARA several years before they joined WWE. Moving forward, he expects the former United States Champion to succeed wherever he goes:

“He’ll go anywhere and become the guy, but there always will be somebody that says, ‘Well, he didn’t do it in WWE.’ But, at the end of the day, they don’t matter. It depends on how he feels, and him leaving tells me – and knowing him – tells me that he’s leaving for himself, so no matter what he does he’s gonna be happy with it,” said Dorado.

Cesaro’s final WWE match ended in defeat against Happy Corbin on the February 11 episode of SmackDown. The inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner lost his last eight televised matches before leaving the company.

