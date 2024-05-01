Chad Gable breaks silence after once again ambushing Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Chad Gable again set his sights on Sami Zayn. Taking to social media, the 38-year-old sent a message aimed at the new Intercontinental Champion.

At WrestleMania XL, Zayn dethroned Gunther and became a four-time Intercontinental Champion. In his first title defense, he defeated Gable on RAW in Montreal Canada, leading to the latter's heel turn. This week on red brand, Zayn kicked the Alpha Academy member backstage ahead of his title defense against Branson Reed. The former Olympian then attacked the Canadian during the title match causing a disqualification, which led Reed to attack Chad.

On Twitter/X, Gable called out Zayn and labeled him a "coward" after interrupting during the Intercontinental Championship between Zayn and Bronson Reed.

"Once again, Sami had it coming. ⁣Who among you would allow someone to blindside you with a kick you in the face and not retaliate?⁣ That would make you a COWARD. ⁣And there’s nothing I hate more than a COWARD," wrote Gable.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Chad Gable's interference on WWE RAW

Chad Gable's actions on Monday Night RAW led to Sami Zayn beating Bronson Reed via disqualification and retaining the Intercontinental Championship.

However, Vince Russo wasn't happy with the finish, as he questioned the decision to disqualify Reed. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the match should've ended in a No Contest.

"Why does Bronson Reed get disqualified when he has absolutely nothing to do with Chad Gable. The right decision is that the referee throws the match out," said Russo.

In the lead-up to Zayn's match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL, he was beaten by Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW. The current storyline between Sami, Gable, and Reed suggests that WWE is planning a potential Triple Threat Match between the three superstars.

Zayn isn't scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming Backlash France. However, a last-minute change to the premium live event card is very much a possibility.