Chad Gable credits three WWE stars following massive WrestleMania 41 announcement

Chad Gable credited three WWE stars for their efforts and the result that came with it following a massive WrestleMania 41 announcement.

This week on RAW, American Made alongside El Grande Americano, who many believe is Chad Gable, picked up a huge victory over the Latino World Order. Following the show, Gable praised the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile for playing their part to perfection, which allowed the team to walk away with the win.

The group's leader scored the deciding pinfall over Dragon Lee after using underhanded tactics, which led LWO's leader, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to propose a singles match against Chad Gable, aka El Grande Americano for WrestleMania 41. Mysterio got General Manager Adam Pearce's blessings, making the bout official. Gable and the luchador legend will lock horns at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chad Gable took the opportunity to praise his team on X/Twitter and claimed that they have only scratched the surface.

"And massive shout to my crew for their showing on Monday and putting down the LWO. Three of the MOST TALENTED individuals in the entire. And we’re just scratching the surface," Gable wrote.

WrestleMania 41 marks Gable's first singles match at the annual spectacle. He will compete as El Grande Americano, wearing a mask.

Is WWE facing heat in the ongoing Chad Gable storyline?

Gable has an issue with luchadors, which led to the creation of his alter-ego, El Grande Americano. The storyline has been brewing for months, and his primary target is Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order.

El Grande Americano's recent bout with Dragon Lee, where Lee was unmasked, became a topic of conversation. Veteran journalist Bill Apter revealed that the Mexican community was not too pleased with how this angle played out on television because lucha is like a religion to them.

While Apter personally enjoyed the segment, he added that he does not like it even when they get unmasked.

As for Gable, he has made the most out of the storyline. In 2024, he broke out from Alpha Academy to pursue a singles career. He contended for the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and later formed American Made to take on the Wyatt Sicks.

