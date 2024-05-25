Chad Gable hints that 32-year-old WWE Superstar will turn heel

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has gained massive heat from fans in the past few weeks. The Alpha Academy leader shockingly turned heel last month after failing to win the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn. In recent weeks, Gable has fully embraced the dark side by constantly berating the members of his faction, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri.

Notably, Gable has now hinted that Otis will follow in his footsteps and also turn heel. The 32-year-old reluctantly helped the Olympian pick up a victory over Sami Zayn in a non-title match on RAW last week.

Otis had initially refrained from attacking Zayn when he was thrown to the ringside by Chad Gable. However, the Alpha Academy leader slapped the 32-year-old and followed through with verbal insults. Otis ultimately gave in and attacked the IC Champion, which allowed Gable to pick up a crucial victory ahead of the Triple Threat Match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Otis approached Sami Zayn later that night on RAW to apologize for his actions. The Intercontinental Champion accepted his apology and advised him to stop listening to Gable.

However, the former Tag Team Champion is confident that Otis will fully embrace the dark side in the coming days. Ahead of his marquee title match against Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed, Chad Gable took to his Twitter/X account to post a picture with Otis from the Jeddah Super Dome. He captioned the picture with a subtle indication that the former Mr. Money in the Bank was on his way to fully embrace the heel turn.

“Ain't no such thing as halfway crooks,” Chad Gable wrote.

When Chad Gable twisted his words to play with Otis’ mind

As mentioned above, while Otis pulled the trigger on Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW, the superstar couldn’t erase the guilt of his actions from his conscience. He went on to approach Sami Zayn backstage and apologize for his actions. Zayn accepted the apology and advised Otis to start listening to fans instead of Chad Gable.

The innocent Otis returned to Gable and confessed that he had apologized to Zayn. Gable first seemed confused, but he turned it around by giving a different meaning to Otis' actions, claiming it was a good tactic on the latter's part to set up the IC Champ for another betrayal at the King and Queen of the Ring.

''Oh, I see what you're [Otis] doing! You're targeting his [Sami Zayn] heart strings, making him think you feel bad, and softening him for Saudi [Arabia]! That's smart! That's why you're my number one,'' Gable said during a backstage segment on RAW this week.

Gable later forced Otis to say that he and the Alpha Academy member would win his Intercontinental Championship in Saudi Arabia ''no matter what!''

It would be interesting to see if Otis remains loyal to Chad Gable during the Triple Threat Match in Jeddah.

