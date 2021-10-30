Chad Gable prepares for a career after WWE 

Chad Gable recently revealed that he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Media Design from Full Sail University.

The former Olympian has been languishing in the Tag Team Division on WWE TV for the best part of his career. Chad Gable has partnered with the likes of Jason Jordan, Shelton Benjamin, and Otis in recent years, whilst also showing that he has the ability to be one of the company's top stars in the right setting.

Chad Gable has been the subject of rumors regarding his WWE future in recent weeks after it was revealed there was talk of the former champion wanting to leave the company. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer did note that Gable's close-knit circle were talking about a release from WWE.

Gable. like many other WWE Superstars has opted to ensure that if there is another round of budget cuts, then he has something to fall back on. Wrestling careers are not seen as lengthy ones nowadays, but the former champion now has a career to step into when he hangs up his wrestling boots.

Chad Gable is currently part of the Monday Night RAW roster in WWE

Despite spending his entire main roster career on SmackDown, Chad Gable and Otis moved over to RAW in the recent WWE Draft.

The two stars were part of the triple threat tag team match to name new number one contenders against the Team Championships this week but came up short to Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's believed the duo will be used much more effectively on Monday Night RAW and despite Gable ensuring that he has a future career when his time with the company comes to an end, he could be part of WWE for a long time to come.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku