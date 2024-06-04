Chad Gable re-signing WWE contract hinges on one key "determining factor," explains Dave Meltzer

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently shared his views on what could potentially lead Chad Gable to renew his WWE contract. The star's current deal with the Stamford-based promotion is reportedly set to expire on June 7, 2024.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, the animosity between the Alpha Academy leader and Sami Zayn reached its peak. In his heel run, Gable has been demanding another one-on-one Intercontinental Championship match, and The Underdog from the Underground has agreed to put his title on the line.

Even though the 38-year-old star is set to become a free agent this Friday, Chad Gable will face Sami Zayn for the IC Title on June 15 at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Trending

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE giving Chad Gable a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle could be the ''determining factor'' as to whether the leader of Alpha Academy signs another deal with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

"I could see [Chad] Gable winning, it would have to be tied to negotiations. I don’t see them putting the title on Gable with his contract expiring. And his contract is expiring, and he hasn’t signed a new deal," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The wrestling journalist added:

"That’s a good pressure, you know, because we’re giving you the biggest push of your career, which they are right now. Obviously, they don’t want him to leave, and he’s doing really great. So I think… there’s a good chance that may be the determining factor if he signs or doesn’t sign. They got both ways they could go. I would put the odds relatively small on the idea that he would leave." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran believes Chad Gable leaving WWE would be "dumb!"

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Morgan noted that Master Gable possibly leaving the Stamford-based promotion would be a "dumb" move.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said that since the 38-year-old star is having one of the best runs of his career, his momentum would be killed if he left WWE.

"He [Chad Gable] ain't going nowhere. Nope. [I could see AEW using him well.] I couldn't. If Vince [McMahon] was still there, I could see him leaving. But because Vince is not there and they're [WWE] letting him do what he's doing right now, which is the best work of his career, no way is he leaving. That'd be dumb!" he said.

Check out the full video below:

It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable signs a new deal with WWE ahead of his showdown with Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle.