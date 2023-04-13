Chad Gable seemingly confirms popular WWE tag team disliked their gimmick

WWE Superstar Chad Gable seemingly confirmed that Mace and Mansoor were not fans of the Maximum Male Models gimmick at first.

In mid-2022, LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) formed Maximum Male Models. The 40-year-old then recruited ma.çé (fka Mace) and mån.sôör (fka Mansoor). Maxxine Dupri later joined the group and took the lead after Knight dropped out and returned to his former gimmick.

Over the past few weeks, Alpha Academy has been working with Maximum Male Models on Monday Night RAW. In an interview with Out of Character, Chad Gable seemingly confirmed that ma.çé and mån.sôör initially disliked their male model gimmicks. The Alpha Academy member pointed out that Maximum Male Models could have complained about their booking. However, they made it work instead.

"You're not always maybe the most happy with what the company's giving you from time to time character wise. I've spoke on the Shorty G thing in the past. But like me or like them, I didn't like complain about it. I was like, 'this is what they're giving me, let's make the most of it.' And those guys got this modeling thing and they could've done the same thing and walked around with a boo-boo face and, you know, 'This sucks. No one's gonna like this.' But they're like so committed to it in a way that is so endearing, I feel like people the more they get of them, they're gonna just start to love, to love, to hate them in the best possible way," Gable said. [23:58 - 24:35]

What did Otis say about WWE RAW's Maximum Male Models?

Over the past few weeks, Maxxine Dupri has been interested in recruiting Otis for Maximum Male Models. During the same interview with Out of Character, the former Mr. Money in the Bank disclosed that mån.sôör usually makes him break character with his comments during backstage segments.

Otis also praised mån.sôör and ma.çé for thinking positively after getting their current WWE gimmicks.

"They're all the best positive attitudes. I think it's what you need, and especially in this industry, is like keep thinking positive because again it's just like anything in life. Everything's gonna hit you hard in the a**. But, you know what? just keep coming on the way out baby," he said. [25:13 - 25:23]

