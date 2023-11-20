Chad Gable sends message ahead of huge match on WWE RAW

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable has delivered a message ahead of a huge match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Chad Gable has become a fan favorite as of late following his incredible rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Gable took the Intercontinental Champion to the limit during their title match earlier this year on the September 4 edition of RAW. However, the leader of Imperium ultimately prevailed and retained the Intercontinental Championship.

Gable is set for a busy week on WWE television. He will be challenging Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup match this Tuesday night on NXT. The RAW star will also be in action tomorrow night in a singles match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The veteran has been cutting ominous promos backstage in recent weeks on RAW, calling out a mystery superstar. Nakamura defeated Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa on recent episodes of RAW.

"Ahead of tomorrow's show, Gable took to social media to send a message to fans ahead of his busy week. Busy couple o’ days coming up for Master Gable. Good thing they don’t make many like me anymore. Line ‘em up! Let’s BLITZ! #WWERaw #WWENXT @WWENXT," he posted.

Gunther reacts to causing Chad Gable's daughter to cry on WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared his reaction to Chad Gable's daughter breaking down in tears after her father lost to him on RAW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Gunther ahead of Superstar Spectacle in India earlier this year. The champion was asked about upsetting Chad Gable's daughter during his title defense, and the 36-year-old gave a hilarious response.

Gunther noted that he felt great because he won the match and added that it is always great to see a little bit of heartbreak as well.

"I felt great. I won, right? So, I'm good. I enjoy a little bit of a heartbreak at the end. I was happy to see that." [3:05 – 3:12]

You can check out the exclusive interview in the video below:

Chad Gable has proven to be phenomenal in the ring and has excelled as a tag team performer. However, he has never captured a singles title during his tenure with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever gets another shot to dethrone Gunther down the line.

