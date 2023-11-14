Chad Gable sends message to his favorite wrestler ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently sent a message to one of his favorite wrestlers.

Chad Gable's tag team partner, Otis, is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles competition on RAW tonight. The latter defeated the newest Alpha Academy member, Akira Tozawa, on last week's edition of the Monday Night Show. After the match, Otis and Nakamura stared at each other, and a one-on-one fight was set up for this week's episode.

Gable recently took his Twitter account to claim Otis would win tonight's contest. The former Tag Team Champion shared a match graphic of the fight and mentioned that Nakamura is one of his favorite wrestlers.

The 37-year-old also apologized to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in advance as Otis would decimate Shinsuke tonight.

"TONIGHT! Tune in to #WWERaw to watch My #1 Guy lay complete waste to one of my favorite wrestlers! Sorry, @ShinsukeN … but tonight KARNAGE is the name of the game, and @otiswwe is the MVP. A-THANK-YEW!" wrote Gable.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

After defeating Akira Tozawa last week, it will be interesting to see how Nakamura fares against the Otis. A win today might set up a potential premium live event match between the former NJPW wrestler and Chad Gable.

Chad Gable opens up on working with Jason Jordan

Before the formation of The Alpha Academy, Gable was part of the American Alpha alongside Jason Jordan. The latter had to step away from in-ring action due to a neck injury.

The current Alpha Academy member, Chad Gable, opened up about how it was to work with Jordan. Speaking to Cageside Seats, the former NXT Tag Team Champion had some great words for Jason. He concluded by saying that the latter is a pleasure to work with.

"Because he [Jason Jordan] knows me. He knows my style and he knows my personality. He knows when he’s gone too far or when not to even go there and just leave it. And he is very like, lenient because, he knows we get it. We have the same mentality as amateur guys coming in and GUNTHER’s a pro man. So like, he was very helpful, but also like, not overly pushy. He’s just the man, dude. He is a pleasure to work with," he said.

What do you think of Chad Gable's words for Jason Jordan? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.