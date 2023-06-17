Challengers for titles destroyed after WWE SmackDown; put through a table

The current Unified Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn destroyed their upcoming challengers, Pretty Deadly, after WWE SmackDown went off-air.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly moved to the blue brand during this year's draft. Following their main roster debut, the duo quickly climbed to the top of the ladder as tonight they have advanced as the #1 contenders to face KO and Sami at the 2023 Money in the Bank.

Following tonight's WWE SmackDown, the former NXT team faced KO and Sami in a dark match. Since the current champions wanted to give their challengers a glimpse of what would come at Money in the Bank, Owens and Zayn defeated Pretty Deadly by putting them across a table.

Earlier on the blue brand show, Prince and Wilson took advantage of Brawling Brutes. Sheamus and Ridge Holland took out The Street Profits, LWO, and The O.C. during the Gauntlet match before facing Pretty Deadly.

However, the match's finish saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson bag the victory to face the current tag champion in O2 Arena, London. After that, Sami Zayn and Owens interrupted the winners of the Gauntlet match and decided to give them a rundown for being overconfident.

