Current Champion says young WWE star hits even harder than Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler says the recent spear he received from Bron Breakker was even more impactful than Goldberg's spears at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Ziggler on the March 8 episode of NXT. During the match, which also featured Tommaso Ciampa, the 24-year-old landed a devastating spear on his veteran opponent.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Ziggler revealed how he felt about Breakker’s version of the popular move:

“I got speared by Goldberg and I’m like, ‘This guy [Breakker], are you kidding me?’ He knocked the wind out of me, put me down, and I’m like, ‘Good God.’ This kid hits harder, and I’m not even making that up. That spear put me down. I was happy to be able to kick out and keep moving, but I go, ‘Holy cr*p,'" said Ziggler.

Ziggler lost a two-minute match against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer landed three spears on Ziggler, including two after the match had ended.

Dolph Ziggler thinks Bron Breakker could be unstoppable in WWE

Bron Breakker, the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner, made his in-ring debut in September 2021. Since then, he has already held the NXT Championship and appeared in a match on RAW.

Dolph Ziggler believes the up-and-coming superstar possesses the right attributes to be a major star in WWE for years to come:

“He’s got that in-the-prime-of-their-career linebacker closing speed for everything, not just for the spear, for every movement," Ziggler continued. "When he figures out how to hone that in a year or two or three, he’s gonna be someone who’s kind of unstoppable.”

At the time of writing, Breakker has only competed in 22 official matches. He is set to challenge Ziggler in a rematch for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 2.

