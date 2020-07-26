Change made by WWE to Drew McIntyre's mystery stipulation Dolph Ziggler match on RAW; Randy Orton to be involved?

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are currently set to face each other in a match on this week's episode of WWE RAW after Ziggler begged Drew McIntyre to give him one last match, even giving him the right to choose any stipulation that he saw fit. Now, WWE has made a change to the match and while it was expected to be a title match before, now it's a non-title match. This has led to some speculation as to what could happen in the match and whether Randy Orton could be involved in the match or not.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre took on his former 'mentor' in a WWE Championship match. Much as he had promised, Dolph Ziggler introduced the rule that the match was No DQ, but only for Ziggler, thereby preventing Drew McIntyre from retaliating with weapons. McIntyre still came away with the win, but Ziggler was not done with him. He showed up to the following episode of WWE RAW and would not stop begging for a match until Drew McIntyre finally relented and gave in, but only after Dolph Ziggler agreed that the WWE Champion could choose any stipulation that he wanted.

WWE RAW Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler match changed up

When the match was first set to take place, WWE had tweeted that the match would be for the WWE Championship.

"Talk about getting a taste of your own medicine!@HEELZiggler gets another opportunity at the #WWEChampionship! BUT THIS TIME, @DMcIntyreWWE picks the stipulation...#WWERaw"

Now, however, the stipulation has been changed up by WWE, with the preview for the match on their website stating that it will be a non-title match.

Could Randy Orton become involved?

Advertisement

There is now a high chance that Randy Orton becomes involved in this match. It should be noted that this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Last week, Randy Orton took out The Big Show with a vicious punt to the head.

While the plan for WWE SummerSlam was originally supposed to be a match between Edge and Randy Orton, Edge is out with an injury at the moment. This leaves Randy Orton on a destructive streak and free on WWE SummerSlam. Randy Orton was touted as a possible opponent for Drew McIntyre for a while now, and this Monday night's episode of WWE RAW would be the perfect chance for Randy Orton to become involved in the storyline.

The match will likely be some form of No DQ, with Drew McIntyre getting the chance to choose the stipulation. This would allow Randy Orton to interfere in the match physically. That in turn, would allow the chance for Dolph Ziggler to pick up the win. WWE obviously does not want Drew McIntyre to lose the title, and so this could be the reason the match was changed to non-title.

Again, this is complete speculation, and whether this happens or not, remains to be seen.