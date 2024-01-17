Chaotic tag team announces new name on WWE NXT

A newly formed tag team announced its new name tonight on WWE NXT.

Bron Breakker has been a dominant singles star throughout his run on the white and gold brand. He ran through the entire roster and won the NXT Championship multiple times. After losing the title to Carmelo Hayes, he continued to showcase his dominance as he destroyed several superstars in the ring.

On the other hand, Baron Corbin reinvented himself since coming to NXT to become a champion. However, unlike Breakker, his attempts haven't been successful. He had a couple of shots at the WWE NXT Championship but failed to capture it.

Hence, it was a bit of a surprise when Breakker and Corbin decided to form a tag team for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The two constantly argue, making for some entertaining television. The chaotic tag team can't seem to get on the same page but continue their in-ring dominance.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Baron was being interviewed when Bron Breakker interrupted. During their back-and-forth exchange, Bron called their team the "Wolf Dogs," which was immediately dismissed by Baron Corbin as he didn't like the name.

Bron even said he came up with the name while taking a shower. When Corbin asked him to come up with another name, he suggested "Wild Boars," leading Corbin to walk away in disgust.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker can win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic despite their constant bickering.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here