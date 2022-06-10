×
Former member of popular WWE faction claims Jim Cornette saved his career

Jim Cornette is a former part-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling!
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 10, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas credited former co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling Jim Cornette for saving his wrestling career.

Haas enjoyed a decent career with WWE. The superstar had two different spells in the promotion, with the first being the most promising. He was part of a famous faction called Team Angle, along with Kurt Angle & Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin & Haas reunited during his second spell for a brief period of time.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Haas explained that Cornette and Danny Davis believed he could shine as a single guy:

"My hat goes off to Jim Cornette and Danny Davis they saved my career. They really pushed for me and they’re pushing for me as a singles guy, a big babyface down there. But then we were doing a show when Shelton was on his way out of OVW." (H/T: WrestleZone)

He further detailed how the plan to form a partnership with Benjamin was initiated. He professed that Jim Ross played a big role in bringing Team Angle to WWE as he watched both Charlie & Shelton on Ohio Valley Wrestling. He then pitched the idea to the two wrestlers, and they immediately agreed.

Charlie Haas believes Triple H caused Team Angle to break up

The superstar explained in the same interview how the tag team split after only around eight months in WWE.

Charlie Haas believes Triple H didn't like the competition between his famous heel faction Evolution and Team Angle, who were doing well on SmackDown:

"I think maybe there’s some jealousy on the other side. This is getting over more than we thought it would be, you know, when you had Triple H running Evolution and he’s like, Well, no one can be better than me.” (H/T: ITR)
Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut this year and was seen in a match against Josh Alexander the following week. He ended up losing the bout.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

