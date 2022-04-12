"What are you, a f***ing idiot?" - Charlie Haas blasts WWE Hall of Famer's reaction to his impressive match

Charlie Haas recently recalled how he did not appreciate Michael Hayes’ response after he reunited with Shelton Benjamin in WWE in 2006.

Benjamin and Haas, known as The World’s Greatest Tag Team, won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice in 2003. Three years later, they received a loud reaction from fans after joining forces once again on the December 11, 2006, episode of RAW.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Haas said he was offended by Hayes’ backstage reaction that day. The 50-year-old also made it clear that he never enjoyed working with the veteran producer:

“They didn’t expect the crowd to go nuts. Michael Hayes goes, ‘We weren’t expecting that.’ I go, ‘What the hell were you expecting? We were one of the best tag teams ever. What are you, a f***ing idiot?’ Don’t get me started on that character, man. That guy did no good for me ever,” stated Haas.

Haas expected to receive another WWE Tag Team Championship reign after reforming his partnership with Benjamin. However, they did not win any tag titles during their second run together, which only lasted 11 months.

Why Charlie Haas did not enjoy The World’s Greatest Tag Team’s second WWE run

The World’s Greatest Tag Team defeated The Highlanders in their return match before beginning a feud with Cryme Tyme. They also faced John Cena and Shawn Michaels, Carlito and Ric Flair, and The Hardy Boyz before being separated for the second time in November 2007.

Reflecting on his conversation with Hayes, Haas is glad he did not work closely with the Hall of Famer during his first WWE run:

“I go, ‘Whatever, man, I guess you weren’t paying attention when we were red hot with Team Angle [alliance with Kurt Angle], right?’ Thank God he wasn’t writing for us. They used us [in 2006-2007] to get other tag teams over to enhance. I was like, ‘You guys are missing the boat.’ Shelton and I were just so frustrated at the time.”

Haas mostly worked as a singles competitor between November 2007 and January 2010 before receiving his release. Benjamin also left the company in April 2010 before returning in August 2017.

