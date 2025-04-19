Charlotte Flair addresses retirement plans ahead of championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair has been wrestling in WWE for over two decades. She recently discussed her retirement plans ahead of her WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The Queen joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. After nearly a three-year run on NXT, the second-generation superstar debuted on the main roster. She has since won 14 world championships, establishing herself as arguably the greatest female superstar in the company's history. In a recent interview with the New York Post ahead of this year's Show of Shows, the 39-year-old addressed whether she is considering retiring after seemingly accomplishing everything in the wrestling business.

Flair stated that although she might have done everything in wrestling, it is still her passion. Hence, she has no plans to retire in the near future. The number-one contender for Tiffany Stratton's title disclosed that she does not believe success has an expiration date.

"People look at me and they're like, 'Well, Charlotte Flair has done it all in wrestling.' Maybe I have... but this is my passion," she said. "I don't think success has an expiration date. And I don't think anyone should be labeled as, 'Oh, they're in their prime.' No, there is no prime. You either decide to evolve or you don't." [H/T: New York Post]

Layla thinks Charlotte Flair will lose to Tiffany Stratton tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Chairshot Sports podcast, former Divas Champion Layla discussed the highly anticipated WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

The wrestling veteran predicted that The Queen would fail to dethrone Tiffy Time because of how the fans reacted to her since her return from injury earlier this year.

"I think if the fans would have gotten behind Charlotte from the beginning of this whole storyline, I think that Charlotte would have won. But I think because Tiffany's automatically babyfaced, I think Tiffany's gonna win just because nothing more than that. But either one of them that wins, I'd be happy for her," she said.

Flair must win three more world championships to break her father Ric Flair's record. It would be interesting to see if she would take a step closer to achieving that goal tonight by capturing her 15th world title.

