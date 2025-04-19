Charlotte Flair will lose to Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41 for one reason, says veteran

Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship tonight at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Layla predicted The Queen would fail to capture the title for a single reason.

Flair earned a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Queen confronted both champions on RAW and SmackDown before picking to face Stratton at The Show of Shows. Their rivalry took a personal turn over the past few weeks after they took massive digs at each other's lives. Last night on SmackDown, both WWE Superstars promised to leave WrestleMania with the title.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that a babyface Tiffy Time would emerge victorious, pointing out that Flair would only lose because the fans did not get behind her following her return from injury earlier this year.

"I think if the fans would have gotten behind Charlotte from the beginning of this whole storyline, I think that Charlotte would have won. But I think because Tiffany's automatically babyfaced, I think Tiffany's gonna win just because nothing more than that. But either one of them that wins, I'd be happy for her," she said. [From 31:30 - 31:55]

WWE star thinks Charlotte Flair will beat Tiffany Stratton

On Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, NXT star Robert Stone recently predicted the outcome of the WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

The assistant to NXT General Manager Ava speculated that The Queen would dethrone Tiffy Time, claiming their feud would continue after The Show of Shows.

"I'm going with Charlotte. I think she just came back. This is her first major feud back. And I feel like, again, similar I said before, I feel like she kinda just like has to win. I feel like she needs to. And then, I do think that the feud will continue. There's too much between them for it to just end this week. It think it will go further," he said.

In the same episode, Rosenberg disclosed that he believes Stratton would be the one getting the win tonight.

