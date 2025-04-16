WWE star makes interesting prediction about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's feud ahead of WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will clash at WWE WrestleMania 41. A current superstar recently made an interesting prediction about the heated feud between the two stars.

The Queen's feud with Buff Barbie started after the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner decided to challenge the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Although it initially began over the title, it has taken a personal turn in recent weeks. The two are now scheduled to go head-to-head for the title this Saturday. On the Cheap Heat podcast, WWE star Robert Stone predicted that Flair would beat Stratton at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, the assistant to NXT General Manager Ava speculated that the rivalry between The Queen and Buff Barbie would continue post-WrestleMania:

"I'm going with Charlotte. I think she just came back. This is her first major feud back. And I feel like, again, similar I said before, I feel like she kinda just like has to win. I feel like she needs to. And then, I do think that the feud will continue. There's too much between them for it to just end this week. It think it will go further," he said. [From 29:03 to 29:21]

WWE analyst thinks Tiffany Stratton will retain her title at WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that Tiffany Stratton would retain her championship against Charlotte Flair this Saturday.

The 45-year-old claimed that The Queen winning would not benefit either her or her opponent:

"I think Tiffany Stratton wins this match. I just don't know. To me, a win for Charlotte is a loss. This sounds so crazy. And I love Charlotte; a win for Charlotte in this spot would be a loss for everyone. Charlotte will get hate for it. Tiffany will lose some of her allure. I don't see where the win is in Charlotte winning in this moment," he said.

It would be interesting to see which of the two superstars will emerge victorious at WrestleMania Saturday.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



