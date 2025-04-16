Tiffany Stratton will beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Saturday for major reason, says WWE analyst

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently predicted the result of the highly anticipated fight.

Ad

Earlier this year, The Queen returned after over a year of absence to overcome 29 other women to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. After confronting both women's champions, Flair chose to challenge Stratton at The Show of Shows. Over the past few weeks, their feud has become extremely personal, as they have taken massive shots at each other.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted that Buff Barbie would beat The Queen to retain her title this Saturday at The Show of Shows. He claimed that Flair winning would hurt both her and Stratton:

Ad

Trending

"I think Tiffany Stratton wins this match. I just don't know. To me, a win for Charlotte is a loss. This sounds so crazy. And I love Charlotte; a win for Charlotte in this spot would be a loss for everyone. Charlotte will get hate for it. Tiffany will lose some of her allure. I don't see where the win is in Charlotte winning in this moment," he said. [From 26:53 to 27:20]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Wrestling veteran wants Charlotte Flair to capture the title at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. expressed his desire to see Charlotte Flair defeat Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The 65-year-old suggested that The Queen then enter a storyline with Jade Cargill where she would eventually drop the title to The Storm:

Ad

"I would love to see Charlotte take the title from Tiffany, and then I'd love to see her right in a program with Jade Cargill and bring Jade, boof, like way up and let them have a long program. And, eventually, let Jade take it because she's the showcase of what a female superstar that if you drew one out of a comic book, could not be better than. And there have certainly been champions with way less skill sets than she currently has that have been champions before. And, I mean, it would just be a way to stir it all up," he said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Flair would end Stratton's title reign and capture her 15th world championship at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More