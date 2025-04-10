How Charlotte Flair was affected by Tiffany Stratton segment, according to ex-WWE star

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been the talk of the wrestling world since their heated segment on the April 4 episode of SmackDown. In a recent podcast episode, former WWE star Stevie Richards gave his thoughts on how The Queen failed to deal with the situation.

On April 19, Flair will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two reportedly went off-script during their latest SmackDown exchange, which featured several personal digs.

Richards said on The Stevie Richards Show that Flair tried to pretend that the negative crowd reaction and Stratton's words did not bother her. However, he believed viewers could tell by the 14-time world champion's face that she was unhappy.

"I knew, first of all, Charlotte's face before Tiffany Stratton's music even hit, I'm like, 'This isn't gonna be good,'" Richards stated. "Charlotte has a way of trying to come off as if she's not selling something or not reacting or something's not affecting her, but her face says it's affecting her 10 times worse than anyone else. Like, she's selling by not selling." [From 2:04 – 2:34]

The segment concluded with Stratton mocking Flair for being divorced three times. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner responded by claiming that her rival's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Stevie Richards on Charlotte Flair's reaction to Tiffany Stratton's comments

Earlier in the segment, Tiffany Stratton told Charlotte Flair she would never win over WWE fans. She also claimed that her WrestleMania 41 opponent will always be viewed as second-best in her family after her father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

According to Stevie Richards, Charlotte Flair should show more emotion instead of staring into the crowd while rivals berate her on the microphone.

"I don't know what it is. The smile, the thousand-yard stare off to the whatever direction, and just the smirk of whatever, and then just the cadence of talking. She smiles non-stop no matter [what the situation]." [From 2:34 – 2:50]

Richards also explained why Charlotte Flair's position is comparable to Roman Reigns' controversial rise to the top in 2015.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

