Charlotte Flair apologized "profusely" to WWE official after title win

Charlotte Flair apologized "profusely" to the WWE referee backstage after her title win against Ronda Rousey last year.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to WWE after being away for months. She instantly challenged and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Even though the match was an impromptu one, there was a story behind it as Rousey injured Flair's arm in their epic I Quit match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte Flair recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful where she was asked about her thoughts when WWE informed her that she would be winning the title that night.

"This isn't the first time [laughs]. What, me? I think I was excited, but my only hesitation was, winning it off the bat, I truly felt like people had missed me, feels heelish in itself. Heelish by default, but the audience was so great and I was like, 'it's an opportunity, go with it.' I felt like winning it off of Ronda that way did make sense considering payback is a bitch from breaking my arm," she said.

After the title win, Flair snatched the title from the referee who was trying to raise her hand. When asked about the incident, Charlotte replied that she apologized to the referee "profusely" backstage for acting like a heel.

"I apologized profusely backstage. That was just habit, 'Give me that title, I'm leaving.' Old habits die hard," she said with a laugh. [H/T Fightful]

Charlotte Flair left her gear at home that night

The decision to have Charlotte Flair win the title that night was so sudden that the Queen didn't even have her gear with her.

Charlotte told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast that she didn't know she was winning the title until she got to the arena. The Smackdown Women's Champion even added that she had to have her cleaning lady bring her gear.

"I didn’t find out I was winning the title until I got there. I didn’t have gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear."

Flair further stated that she thought her return to be a walkout surprise and wasn't expecting anything big to happen.

"I should have known better — I’m coming to a wrestling show, and I just brought my outfit. I thought it was just going to be a walkout surprise because I had been gone for so long, I really didn’t need there to be any major fireworks."

She continued:

"But when I got there, they were like, 'You need your gear'. I got the call at maybe 5-ish [pm] that I needed gear, right before I got to the arena. She got to the arena around 7 or 7.15 [pm]." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Charlotte Flair is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 in a match that has been three years in the making.

