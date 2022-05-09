WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ranking and grading every match

WWE may not have given WrestleMania Backlash the best build, but the show sure did deliver. This was one of the company's better efforts in 2022, with no match being an outright flop.

The in-ring action on display ranged from solid to magnificent, as we were once again reminded of how talented WWE's roster truly is. WrestleMania Backlash featured four rematches from The Show of Shows, all of which were better here than in Dallas.

Six has slowly become the optimal number of matches on a WWE premium live event card, with all of them getting enough time to develop. Some got more than others, which is entirely natural.

So, let us look at every match at WrestleMania Backlash, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. Which one was your favorite? Leave your pick in the comments section below.

#6 Omos vs. Bobby Lashley - WWE WrestleMania Backlash

While it ranks as the lowest out of every match, Bobby Lashley's clash with Omos was an improvement from WrestleMania. The two powerhouses laid in some shots at each other, with the dynamic being different due to MVP's presence in The Nigerian Giant's corner.

Lashley was distracted by his former manager, who was subject to a Hurt Lock outside the ring. The former WWE Champion locked Omos in the deadly submission as well, but he got out of it.

MVP proved crucial at the finish, which saw him hit Bobby Lashley with his cane before the seven-footer won with the Choke Bomb. After avenging his previous loss, he looked much better at WrestleMania Backlash. Hopefully, the third match is even better if WWE goes ahead with it.

Grade: B-

#5 Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin continued to shine in their spotlight, carried over from their feud with Drew McIntyre. The two engaged in a competitive match that featured some exciting offense from both men.

This was hard-hitting, as evidenced by Madcap's strikes and Corbin's slams. The latter even hit a senton, while Moss landed an impressive Fallaway Slam on his ex-partner. The ending was sudden, with the babyface picking up the win with a sunset flip out of nowhere.

Both superstars brought it at WrestleMania Backlash, especially after being put in a tough spot. The future is bright for Madcap Moss in WWE, who still needs a gimmick change. Meanwhile, what happens with Happy Corbin remains to be seen.

Grade: B

#4 RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

A fun way for WWE to close WrestleMania Backlash.

The first of four top-class matches from WrestleMania Backlash, The Bloodline's main event win over RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre, was just a bunch of fun. Six WWE Superstars who are over with the fans, showcased several big spots throughout the bout's duration.

Riddle and Randy Orton were in top form as their sequences with The Usos remained hot as ever. The Viper's RKO on Roman Reigns was particularly excellent. However, The Tribal Chief's budding issue with Drew McIntyre was the main story here.

The two heavyweights slugged it out, with Reigns getting the upper hand on McIntyre by slamming him through the announce table. He ultimately decided the match with a spear on Riddle after a blind tag on Jey Uso.

This supremely entertaining WWE-style match made up in chaos for what it lacked in storytelling. A true testament to all six performers who made this contest with no stakes feel like a worthy main event to WrestleMania Backlash.

Grade: A-

#3 Edge vs. AJ Styles

A much better outing than WrestleMania

Edge and AJ Styles had a good night at WrestleMania Backlash. They put on a crisper version of their previous encounter, which may have been a bit too slow for most fans' liking. This match made up for it, with The Phenomenal One looking more vicious.

Styles brought out the pitbull in him to show aggression towards Edge, only for the WWE Hall of Famer to target his injured shoulder. Although AJ would constantly fight back, the Rated-R Superstar had most of the control.

Both hit their finishers for near-falls, as the former New Japan star went to the top rope for a modified Phenomenal Forearm. Damian Priest showed up but did not get involved but was instead attacked by Finn Balor.

A hooded figure cost AJ Styles the win among the commotion, with Rhea Ripley revealing herself as the newest member of Judgment Day. Edge choked his opponent out, maintaining his momentum as the sadistic veteran of WWE.

Grade: A

#2 Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

It looks like Charlotte Flair is taking some time off from WWE after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. She has definitely earned it.

The two women came into WrestleMania Backlash without the greatest build, but they delivered spectacularly. Their 'I Quit' Match was supremely brutal and took place all around the arena.

From kendo stick fights on the stage to ringside brawls and even their fight in the crowd, Flair, and Rousey indeed went for each other. Some of the most memorable spots included Charlotte's powerbomb into the barricade and an upside-down Armbar on the turnbuckle, both of which had brutal implications.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet got the win with a chair-assisted Armbar. It was a hard-fought bout, but Ronda Rousey is champion again in the end. Hopefully, this can help her kick on and enjoy a successful reign atop the SmackDown women's division following WrestleMania Backlash.

Grade: A

#1 Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes - WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The best match at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash was a great show, but it could have very easily suffered a slow and painful death after the incredible standards set in the opener. It is a testament to the entire event that Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes was not the runaway Match of the Night because it was that good.

The two elite workers exceeded their WrestleMania match with another brilliant effort, which took pieces from it and enhanced the story. Rollins had a chip on his shoulder here, wanting to prove he's the best after losing to Rhodes on the latter's WWE return at The Show of Shows.

We got some mind-blowing spots in the ring at WrestleMania Backlash, with this match delivering the best of them. Cody's Disaster Kick was countered into a buckle bomb while he stopped The Visionary from hitting his biggest moves. The American Nightmare did kick out of a Pedigree, though.

In the end, Cody Rhodes countered Seth Rollins' roll-up with one of his own. He even grabbed the tights, which may have been an anticlimactic finish. However, it does set up a potential third match inside Hell in a Cell, with Rollins having grounds to ask for a rematch. This match was simply excellent from top to bottom.

Grade: A+

