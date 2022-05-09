Roman Reigns breaks silence after pinning current champion at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns has shared his first tweet after leading The Bloodline to a big win at WrestleMania Backlash.

He teamed with The Usos against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the show's main event. It was a chaotic match filled with big moments from everybody involved throughout its 22-minute duration. In the end, Reigns picked up the win by pinning Riddle after a blind tag on Jey Uso.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter soon after, where he stated that he and The Usos were "born with this blood," referring to the Anoa'i family. He then reiterated that they indeed are "the ones."

It remains to be seen who will challenge Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre is very much in the hunt, especially as he wasn't pinned at WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE might be saving their eventual match for a bigger show during the summer.

Roman Reigns recently teased leaving WWE

Harsh The Strongest Avenger @HarshMCU



After the #WWETrenton show Roman Reigns mentions starting a new phase of his life & he doesn't know if he'll return to Trenton again. After the #WWETrenton show Roman Reigns mentions starting a new phase of his life & he doesn't know if he'll return to Trenton again.https://t.co/ipUchSUUGk

The Tribal Chief has been defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE live events for the past few weeks. He did so again last weekend in Trenton, New Jersey. However, Reigns delivered a surprising message to the fans afterward this time.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion cut a heartfelt promo after the match, during which he stated that he is starting to work into a "new phase" in his career. He wasn't sure if he'd return to Trenton.

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

However, Roman Reigns allegedly isn't close to leaving WWE yet. Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that he is a big part of the company's creative plans for the foreseeable future.

How long do you think Reigns will remain world champion, and who will dethrone him? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns leave WWE before the end of 2023? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Divesh Merani