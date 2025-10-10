Charlotte Flair, Big E, Bianca Belair and others react to Carmella's personal announcement

Former WWE Superstar Carmella shared a personal update on social media. Several stars, including Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Bianca Belair, recently shared their reactions to it.Earlier today, The Princess of Staten Island took to her Instagram account to announce the birth of her second child with WWE commentator Corey Graves. She posted a monochromatic picture of herself with her husband holding the newborn in his arms. She also revealed their baby boy's name in a heartfelt caption.&quot;bram julian polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram update caught the attention of several stars from the wrestling business. Many WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Big E, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Nikki Bella, and many more, congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes in the comments section. Here is a screenshot of some of the comments:Present and Ex-WWE stars send congratulatory messages in the comments section.Carmella announced her hiatus from in-ring action due to pregnancy in March 2023. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and husband, Corey Graves, welcomed their first child, Dimitri, in November 2023. Unfortunately, the Stamford-based promotion decided against renewing her contract that expired earlier this year, ending her more than a decade-long tenure in the company before she could make a return.Carmella on potential WWE returnCarmella addressed the possibility of a WWE return in an interview with the New York Post Sports.The former WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner stated that she loved working in WWE and felt loyalty toward the promotion. She clarified that if she ever returns to pro wrestling, it would be for the global juggernaut.&quot;So I'm not like a never-say-never person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would wanna go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I'm not gonna say never, right? Who knows what the future holds? I don't wanna become a hypocrite,&quot; she said.Only time will tell if the 37-year-old makes it back to WWE in the future. However, her husband is expected to be back on commentary in the upcoming weeks.