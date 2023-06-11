Charlotte Flair botches title reveal segment on WWE SmackDown [VIDEO]

Charlotte Flair interrupted Asuka after she was given the new WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown this week. While The Queen got a great response from her fans upon her return, she seemingly botched an important part of the segment.

Flair last competed in a match at WrestleMania 39. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at the event. Following her loss, The Queen went on a hiatus. Ripley was drafted to RAW soon after, while Flair returned to the blue brand this week.

The Queen got in the ring and challenged long-time rival Asuka almost immediately. However, she pointed at the RAW Women's Championship while laying down the challenge instead of the WWE Women's Championship.

It was a botch, as The Queen pointed at the retired title belt instead of the new active one. It was a significant part of the segment, and the mistake seemingly hampered its credibility.

The botch was quickly picked up by many eagle-eyed fans right away. A viewer posted a video with the following translated caption soon after the show:

"Charlotte Flair who challenges Asuka by pointing to the former women's title."

It will be interesting to see how Adam Pearce will book the WWE Women's Champion, as Bianca Belair is also looking for a rematch against Asuka.

Bianca Belair has already discredited Charlotte Flair's WWE Women's Championship challenge

Bianca Belair was unhappy with Charlotte Flair's return this past week on SmackDown. The EST has been waiting for a rematch for Asuka's title, but Flair jumped the line again to secure a championship match.

Belair took her case to Pearce on SmackDown and was assured by the WWE official that he would figure things out. However, Flair's botched segment has given the former RAW Women's Champion a chance to discredit The Queen's challenge.

Bianca Belair took to Twitter to point out the mistake in Charlotte Flair's challenge. She highlighted the fact that the returning superstar is eyeing the retired RAW Women's Championship while she has her eyes on the new WWE Women's Championship. Belair posted the following:

"Well apparently we have rematches for different titles… So… Problem solved @ScrapDaddyAP.🤷🏽‍♀️"

The EST could show up during the match between Flair and Asuka on SmackDown in three weeks and interfere to set up a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship at a high-profile event.

