Charlotte Flair breaks character to send heartfelt message ahead of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair broke character to send a heartwarming message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Flair missed over a year of action due to a major injury before returning at Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Flair broke character on social media to react to a message from one of her fans. The fan suffered an injury but was using Flair's comeback as inspiration. The Women's Royal Rumble winner sent a heartfelt message to the fan as he recovered from the injury.

"Proud of you 👏 💪🏻," she wrote.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Piper Niven in a singles match this past Friday night on SmackDown. After the match, Flair attacked The Buff Barbie from behind and locked in the Figure Eight on the champion. B-Fab later confronted Flair backstage after overhearing her call the women's locker room soft and will be squaring off against the veteran next week on SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain.

WWE veteran claims Charlotte Flair has gotten more over following heel turn

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised Charlotte Flair and noted that she has been excelling as a heel since her return to the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell shared that he was a fan of how the company was presenting Charlotte Flair as a heel. The veteran added that somebody might be teaching the former champion how to be impactful on television without saying anything.

"I think Charlotte is actually getting over now, more as a heel than she was before. I think somebody is kinda teaching her how to present herself even without words." [From 40:00 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of BroDown in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. Only time will tell if Charlotte Flair can capture the title next month at WrestleMania.

