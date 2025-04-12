Charlotte Flair breaks silence after disobeying WWE during SmackDown

Charlotte Flair decided she wasn't going to be playing by WWE's rules on SmackDown. The Queen went off-script during her segment with Tiffany Stratton last week, with their animosity boiling over tonight.
Ahead of the show, as Stratton arrived at the arena, Flair attacked her from behind in the parking lot. This was posted all over social media, while WWE refused to acknowledge it. Joe Tessitore announced that Charlotte was subsequently sent home and kicked out of SmackDown this week.
So, her appearance later in the show was certainly a surprise. Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton following her win over Roxanne Perez, which means The Queen essentially disobeyed WWE's direct orders for her to stay away.
Taking to her official X/Twitter handle, Flair sent a cryptic message after SmackDown. It looks like she recently received an apology:
"Ok, NOW I accept your apology," she tweeted.
While not confirmed, it seems like Charlotte Flair is addressing either Tiffany Stratton or WWE fans online. This may have something to do with them making light of her real-life divorce with Andrade and seemingly apologizing for the same.
Either way, Flair and Stratton will have to work together at WrestleMania 41, as they are set to contest over the WWE Women's Championship.