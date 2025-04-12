WWE officially punishes Charlotte Flair after fight; kicked out of SmackDown

WWE has officially announced punishments for Charlotte Flair after a fight broke out between her and the Women's Champion. Things have gotten out of control for the blue brand, and the authorities have decided to take matters into their own hands.
The two stars broke the unwritten rules of WWE last week when they started to take real-life shots at each other in off-script moments during their promos. This comes after Flair allegedly went off-script previously as well, burying Stratton during one of their previous interactions on SmackDown heading into their WrestleMania match next week.
On top of that, earlier today, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in a fight in the parking lot. She hit her from behind, looking to take control before SmackDown started, while The Street Profits arrived and looked on, unsure about what to do.
On WWE SmackDown, Joe Tessitore addressed what had happened following last week. In commentary with Wade Barrett, the two of them announced the company's official decision regarding the women. Not only Flair but Stratton as well would face disciplinary actions for going off-script. Stratton had mentioned Flair's real-life divorces last week.
Moving on to the fight that broke out, Tessitore refused to address what exactly had happened and instead said there was a viral video of the two of them from earlier in the day, adding to the story's realism. He said that Charlotte Flair had been sent home and kicked out of SmackDown for the rest of the week.
Given that Triple H usually makes such decisions, he was likely the one behind the call.
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are set to wrestle at WrestleMania 41
What happens next between the two stars remains to be seen. They are set to wrestle for the title at WrestleMania.
Given the heat between the two stars, fans are worried about what will happen.
For the moment, the reports have stated that the decision as to who will win between the two stars has not changed since things have spiraled out of control.