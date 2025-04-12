The Street Profits arrive but watch awkwardly after Charlotte Flair suddenly starts hitting Tiffany Stratton in vicious parking lot fight

The Street Profits were on the scene when Charlotte Flair suddenly started hitting Tiffany Stratton in a parking lot fight before SmackDown even kicked off tonight. The two stars were unsure what to do or what they were watching as things got messy again for the WWE Women's Champion and Flair.

Tiffany Stratton collapsed in the parking lot by the time the fight was done. She had just arrived and was skipping along to unload the boot of her car ahead of SmackDown in Seattle. She didn't get a chance to do anything as Charlotte attacked her from behind, continuing the controversial actions of the past few weeks, where Stratton had brought up her real-life divorce from Andrade. This is the star's third divorce, and that was a sore point that was brought up during the confrontation.

Now, a video has emerged showing The Street Profit awkwardly standing by after Tiffany Stratton was attacked by Charlotte Flair. They didn't know what to do and didn't get involved, so they decided to walk away from the scene once security arrived. Stratton got up, and they approached her, asking if they were alright, but the furious star didn't talk to them and was left even angrier.

The two of them are continuing with the realism as this feud builds towards WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair has spoken out about Tiffany Stratton's confrontation from last SmackDown

Charlotte pretended she had something to apologize for from last week's episode of SmackDown, but in the end, she only apologized for thinking Chicago fans would be smart.

She didn't apologize to Stratton for her comments about Ludwig Kaiser being in her DMs.

The next week should add more to the feud before the two finally face each other at WrestleMania.

