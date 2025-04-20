Charlotte Flair breaks silence following damaging WrestleMania loss

Charlotte Flair broke her silence today on social media following her loss during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. Flair returned from a lengthy hiatus due to a major injury earlier this year and won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Flair selected Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and faced The Buff Barbie for the WWE Women's Championship last night at The Show of Shows. Stratton connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pick up the pinfall victory to retain her title.

Following the loss, the veteran took to social media to send a message. She seemingly shrugged off the loss and showed off her ring attire for the match as seen in her Instagram post below.

"You win some. You lose some. P.S. Your showgirl 🩵🩷," she wrote.

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton became very personal ahead of WrestleMania 41. Stratton mocked Flair for getting divorced three times, and the 39-year-old responded by claiming that Ludwig Kaiser was messaging her.

Kaiser and Stratton are in a relationship in real life, and the Imperium star responded to Flair's claim with a hilarious message.

Popular WWE star praises Charlotte Flair

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently praised Charlotte Flair for her return from injury.

Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and did not return to action until the Royal Rumble 2025. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Valkyria complimented Flair on her physical condition and noted that it took a lot for the former champion to overcome her injury.

"She [Charlotte Flair] is an icon and a legend... I know what it's like to [return]. The injury she had? The ACL injury, but look at the physical condition she is in now, ready for WrestleMania season you know. It's mental injury, but the best can really come through that." [From 05:07 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her title reign following her victory over Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41.

