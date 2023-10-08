Charlotte Flair breaks silence following loss at WWE Fastlane

Charlotte Flair was part of one of the biggest championship matches at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Queen failed to win the contest, which could have resulted in her 15th world championship, following which she took to Twitter to break her silence.

Flair squared off against Asuka and reigning WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY in a Triple-Threat epic clash at Fastlane. All three competitors put on a great performance at the show.

Late in the contest, the Queen had Asuka locked in the Figure-Eight Lock before Bayley distracted the referee. The official did not see Asuka tap out, allowing SKY to hit a Moonsault and score the pinfall to retain her title.

The loss was a setback for Charlotte Flair, who looked like the favorite to pick up the victory on Saturday. The Queen took to Twitter following her loss to react to her loss with a picture of her entrance at Fastlane, accompanied by three diamond emojis.

Charlotte Flair’s bio on Twitter reads, "Diamonds are Forever. 14x World Champion." The Queen is arguably equivalent to a diamond in the company, and she has been performing at a level that no other female superstar has been able to match in the company.

Her reaction is on brand with her current character, and one can assume that she won’t be falling out of the title picture any time soon. Fans will likely see her take down Bayley a few times again before getting back in the chase for the title.

Charlotte Flair failed to reach an important milestone at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane was an important Premium Live Event for all the superstars involved on Saturday night. However, Charlotte Flair had the opportunity to win her 15th world championship at the show.

The Queen was close to a very important milestone at the Premium Live Event. A win would have allowed her to close in on Ric Flair and John Cena’s record of 16 world championship titles.

Fastlane was not the right time for her to bag the title. Interestingly, IYO SKY pinned her instead of Asuka to retain the Title at the show. It will be interesting to see how Flair recovers from the outcome of the contest.

She will likely continue to make her case for a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship, using the interference as the reason for her loss. It could allow her to get a one-on-one match against The Genius of the Sky.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair win her 15th world title in WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

