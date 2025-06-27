Charlotte Flair breaks silence after major Nikki Bella announcement

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to break her silence after Nikki Bella made a huge announcement related to her. Neither Flair nor Bella will be in action at Night of Champions.
After a successful Money in the Bank, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for their next major show, the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, scheduled for June 28, 2025. Although Nikki Bella did not wrestle leading up to the event, her former rival Charlotte Flair did. On the June 13 edition of SmackDown, The Queen locked horns with Alexa Bliss, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal Four-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Despite Flair's best efforts, Bliss ultimately emerged victorious.
Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram to make a huge announcement of Charlotte Flair's appearance on her and Brie Bella's podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show. In her post's caption, Bella showcased her love for her former rival and hyped up Night of Champions.
"This Monday on @thenikkiandbrieshow we have the one and only Charlotte Flair! @charlottewwe. Loved her caption…. The Longest Reigning Divas Champion and the Last Divas Champion 🥹❤️🔥 I just have loved watching her on her socials diving into health and beauty inside and outside. As well as killing the fashion game! We get into that as well as @wwe Evolution July 13th (get your tickets now!) and the Evolution of ourselves. ✨In honor of Night of Champions this weekend, taking it back to one of my favorite matches at Night of Champions against Charlotte! Watch now on WWE’s Vault on @youtube!" she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
This post caught Flair's attention, and she left a comment on it. The Queen thanked The Bella Twins for inviting her on their podcast and also mentioned that she loved both legends.
"❤️ 🍷 ❤️ @brie @nikkigarcia thank you for having me on the podcast & all the feels 🫶🏻 love you ladies," she wrote.
Check out a screenshot of Flair's comment below:
WWE legend Ric Flair sent a message to Charlotte Flair after last week's SmackDown
On last week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match. Following the show, Ric Flair took to Instagram to post a picture of his daughter from the show. In his post's caption, the legend wrote that he believed "Flairs" would always stay first, and people should learn to love it.
"It Will Always Be The Flairs First. Whether You Like It Or Don’t Like It, Learn To Love It! WOOOOO! @charlottewwe," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte after Night of Champions.